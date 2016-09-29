in harmony:The organising team behind the Choral Mantras project at an event to mark the anniversary of their performance in Europe.— Photo: M. Vedhan

A group of musicians from Chennai marked the first anniversary of their collaboration with a professional European choir on Sunday during which they had recited Indian mantras in a western classical format. They also released a CD of their debut concert recording.

The concert, titled ‘Shanmugakavacham and other Mantras’ was performed in September 2015 in Germany, said Georgina Singh, who was part of the core team and was involved with the project as a linguistic trainer.

“We conducted online auditions for singers in Europe and the selected singers were taught the verses through Skype sessions. We scheduled practice sessions in such a way that we would teach the sopranos and the tenor singers on alternate days,” explained Ms. Georgina. Also a part of the core team was singer Shalini Singh, who sings for movies and independent albums.

Stating that even though a majority of their singers did not know the language, they were able to pick up the verses with some help.

The team has since then been giving lecture-demonstrations, including at the Music academy, as part of their annual music festival about how they were able to adapt the mantras to the western classical repertoire. They also addressed music students of the University of Madras on the amalgamation of music genres.

“Since we performed with the choir from Europe, we hope to bring them down next year and perform in the city. There is a lot that can be done with adapting mantras to different styles of music, given how lyrically rich they are,” Ms. Georgina said.

