Ever since he came to Ramarau Clinic a couple of weeks ago, Ramesh* has been able to handle pain much better. The 62-year-old, who has oral cancer, is terminally ill but writing on a notepad — since he has difficulty speaking — he praised the doctors and nurses who looked after him.

The staff are part of Cancare Foundation that functions out of the clinic, and which provides care and treatment to cancer patients with a special focus on those who are chronically ill or in the terminal stages.

In the next room, another patient who has lymphoma said, “I didn’t know until four months ago that I had cancer. They said I was at a late stage. I was in a lot of pain initially, but it is much better now,” she said.

The five-bed centre offers free care and palliation to those who cannot be looked after at home. The Foundation also provides home care. Over the five years of its existence, over 6,000 home visits have been made to over 700 patients. In the year-and-a-half that the palliative care centre has been running, there have been 243 admissions. “There is a growing thrust towards palliative care both internationally and in the country,” said S.G. Ramanan, oncologist and one of the trustees of the Foundation. “What we do is integrate palliative care early in the course of the illness so that the transition for the patient is seamless. Studies have shows that the early intervention of palliative care in oncology actually improves survival rates,” he said.

Apart from the centre and home visits, the Foundation also focuses on education: continuing medical education programmes are held for medical and paramedical professionals. Ahead of October 8, which is World Hospice and Palliative Care Day, the Foundation has planned to conduct a day-long conference on pain and palliative care in oncology, said Akhila Srinivasan, one of the trustees. “The focus is going to be on the right to a painless death,” she said.

“With the incidence of cancer rising in India and 10 lakh new cancer cases every year, most of which come in for care very late, there is a need to increase awareness about palliative care,” said Dr. Ramanan. Families needing help can call 7299203457/42956777.

(*Name changed)