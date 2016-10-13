Lustrous luminaries:(From left) Industrialist A.C. Muthiah and former West Bengal Governor Gopalakrishna Gandhi with the awardees, Padma Subrahmanyam; Vembu Iyer; who received it on behalf of his son Sridhar Vembu; and A. Arivunambi.—Photo: Shaju John

On the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary of M.A. Chidambaram Chettiar, three exponents in the fields of art, literature and entrepreneurship were presented with the MAC Charities Awards on Wednesday.

Classical dancer Padma Subrahmanyam was presented the Dr. M.A. Chidambaram Chettiar Award for her contributions to the field of bharatanatyam. Tamil scholar A. Arivunambi received the Dr. Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar Award for his contribution to Tamil literature and Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO, Zoho Corporation, was awarded the Dr. A.C.Muthiah award for excellence in first-generation entrepreneurship. His father, Vembu Iyer, received the award on his behalf.

A.C. Muthiah, managing trustee, MAC Charities, distributed Rs. 2 lakh each and a citation to the winners. “Through the medical service centres of the trust, we have reached out to 40 villages. We have set up technical training centres in Pudukottai and Tuticorin and have been constantly involved in providing clean drinking water and sanitation to villages in tune with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” he said

“I am deeply humbled and overwhelmed on receiving this prestigious honour,” Ms. Subrahmanyam said. Former Governor of West Bengal, Gopalakrishna Gandhi, presided over the function and also handed over the awards. He applauded the services rendered by Annamalai Chettiar, particularly in the field of Tamil literature and fine arts. He also requested the MAC Trust to collect old published and unpublished Tamil books and manuscripts and establish a museum to preserve Tamil heritage.