Yet another glass panel shatters at Chennai airport
No one was reportedly injured.
A glass panel shattered at the airport here on Tuesday, but nobody was injured, officials said.
The incident occured at the international airport’s departure area and the airport authorities were looking into it, they said.
The glass panel, measuring about 4 x 6 ft., at the departure area’s side partition wall abutting gate number four, shattered and the reason for it was not immediately known, they said.
