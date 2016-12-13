Yet again, residents rise to the occasion

more-in

This city has learnt to take care of itself, come flood or cyclone.

Much like they did last year during the devastating floods, this year too, a group of residents circulated numbers given out by the Chennai Corporation for relief work, while strong winds and rain raged across the city. A member of the group said numbers for the clearing of fallen trees and helpline numbers of government authorities were passed on to any requests received, and that several of the complaints were being attended to.

In most residential localities once the rains stopped after the initial landfall, residents themselves stepped out on to the roads and tried their best to remove the fallen trees. They also chopped down parts of large trees that had fallen across the road and had disrupted traffic, clearing the space for at least two-wheelers, and in some instance, even people to walk past.

The Facebook page ‘Chennai Rain Relief 2015 -- CRR’ created last year was updated with information on the cyclone. A Google document on the page had the phone numbers of assistant engineers of every zone, emergency service phone numbers, numbers of the Chennai Corporation, as well as a list of precautionary measures given by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). Rescue efforts were also carried out through the day as fallen trees and concrete structures trapped people inside their homes, or prevented them from entering their homes.

Another Facebook page, ‘The New Face of Society’, too had updates on the situation in various parts of the city, as well as offers of food and shelter by residents to those who needed it. Helpline numbers were shared as well as photographs of volunteers helping clear the streets

In some parts of the city, residents decided to help clear their own streets. As soon as the weather got better around early evening, residents on Lakeview road and Jaishankar Street in West Mambalam picked up brooms and branch cutters and pitched in to help workers from the Chennai Corporation clear the roads.

“This is the worst disaster we have ever seen,” said K. Santhosh, a resident of Lakeview Road, who with other residents from the area was picking up parts of trunks and branches. “More than six trees were uprooted on this street and the next one. One of the trees fell on our gate, and it broke. It's a nightmare,” he said.

​At Bhagavandham Street off Venkatnarayana Road, residents joined the effort to remove a huge tree that had fallen right next to the Guntur Subbiah School. Young men working in the flower shops opposite the Tirupathi Devasthanam also helped clear the road, removing fallen branches.

In Anna Nagar Western Extension, residents initially waited for the Chennai Corporation to clear uprooted trees that blocked interior lanes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but in vain. They then decided to pitch in and clear some trees to make way for traffic on the Thirumnagalam Main Road and parts of TVS Colony.

Other kinds of help too were offered: in Pondy Bazaar, a man arrived in an autorickshaw and was seen distributing food packets in the afternoon.