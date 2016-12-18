Wrong bus route numbers put commuters in a fix

more-in

Commuters waiting at bus shelters are often left confused about the bus services that ply on the particular route as the shelters have wrong bus route numbers painted on them.

In Villivakkam, residents complained that the bus shelters on either side had wrong bus route numbers on them, often misleading commuters who are new to the area. S.Srinivasan, a resident of High Court Colony, Villivakkam, said the bus shelters in the stretch between Sidco Nagar and Nathamuni theatre had route numbers 50, 29 E and 53 on display.

“There are a minimum of five bus shelters in this stretch that have this misleading information. Most of these bus services are operated through Poonamallee High Road and do not ply on CTH Road or New Avadi Road. The bus shelter in Gandhi Nagar too has bus routes like 62 that runs between Poonamallee and Red Hills,” he said.

Those living on CTH Road complained that the arterial road had only a few bus shelters. The Avadi bus terminus, which is one of the major source of connectivity for commuters in western suburbs, does not have any detail on bus route numbers, said T.Selvaraj, a resident of Pattabiram.

Unused bus bay

Meanwhile, a bus bay on Kamarajar Salai remains unused. Residents of Triplicane have to walk for nearly two km from their locality as a bus bay near Vivekanandar Illam on Kamarajar Salai has been lying unused for several months now.

Residents said commuters either have to alight at Queen Mary’s College bus stop or Marina Grounds bus stop, which are nearly 2 km apart to reach Triplicane.

Sources in the MTC said the bus shelters are being maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

When asked if the changes in the bus route numbers were conveyed to the civic body, sources said they will ensure better coordination.