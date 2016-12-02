Will these iron rods serve their purpose?

more-in

Many motorists and pedestrians think this exercise will not meet its objective

The median on a section of Poonamallee High Road, near Park Railway station, is now crowned with iron rods. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has done this to prevent pedestrians, which include train commuters headed towards Park station on one side and Chennai Central on the other, from jumping over the median and crossing the stretch. On this section, there are two railway stations.

Many motorists and pedestrians are not convinced this exercise will meet its stated objective. Some say iron rods have been placed only at select points on the median, and therefore jaywalkers cannot be stopped from jumping over.

“Not many pedestrians, especially women and senior citizens, climb over the median, so why have these iron roads? And these rods can badly injure anyone who tries to climb over them,” said S. Devika, a commuter from Royapettah, presenting a new point of view.

Hundreds of commuters from Park railway station take the steel foot over bridge (FOB) to reach the Moore Market railway station and board local trains or buses. With Metro Rail tunnelling work under way, this section of PH Road has become narrow making motorists and pedestrians fight for every inch of space on the stretch.

Many pedestrians even jump over the median to reach the railway stations taking advantage of slow-moving traffic, which is the result of Metro Rail work and the presence of a bus stop in front of the Park railway station.

Another problem pedestrians face is poor illumination near the temporary bus stop beneath the steel FOB at the Park railway station. “We will ensure these spikes are removed and find alternative ways to prevent jay walkers from climbing over the median,” said a State Highways official.