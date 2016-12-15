Will the real Iron Man please stand up?

The photo released on the Facebook page of Phoenix Market City said “The Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr visitedPhoenix MarketCity (Chennai) today, chilling at some of our stores!”

Never has a man armed with a plate of pastry been a topic of such heated debate. A Facebook photo taken at Jonah’s Goes to Japan in Phoenix Market City of a generously-muscled, bearded man eating dessert, went viral on Wednesday evening, via an animated string of comments.

“That’s Robert Downey Jr.!”

“It can’t be!”

“Oh yes, that’s him!”

Moments later, offline, a crowd surrounds the unsuspecting man, and he politely obliges them with selfies before making his way out.

Was it really the Iron Man? Facebookers went online to check his Twitter account and Google his last Hollywood appearance. The impromptu crowd-sourced online investigation threw up information surprisingly quickly.

The mystery man had an impressive security detail. He checked in on December 13, 2016 and checked out on December 14. He was here to attend a wedding and stayed in room number 1031. The room was reserved under a locals’s name.

But the central question remained. Who was he?

As some quick sleuthing this morning revealed, that was Albert Serrato, an actor from Hollywood who has been a part of films such as Redemption, Puppy Love and Mood among others. Sorry. No. Robert Downey Jr. was not in Chennai.

The staff at Savera, where Serrato stayed, were also admittedly confused about his real identity. Was it the man himself? Nina Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Savera said “We are not sure if it’s really him but if it is he’s unassuming. He came in a Tempo Traveller with a bunch of his friends.” After he checked out, a front office manager quickly checked his passport details and put all rumours to rest.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Market City, had already gone to town on Facebook with pictures captioned “Genius. Billionaire. Playboy. Philanthropist. The Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. visited Phoenix Market City.”