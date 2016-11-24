Wife cries foul over man’s death in rehab centre

more-in

A 39-year-old man who was admitted to a de-addiction centre reportedly died under mysterious circumstances.

Raja (45), a bike mechanic of Puzhal Kannadapalayam, was admitted to a de-addiction centre in Ambattur five months ago. The management of the centre informed his wife Vijaya (35) of his death early on Tuesday.

Vijaya lodged a complaint with the Ambattur Police Station alleging negligence on the part of centre. She alleged that her husband had been drinking since his younger days. As he was addicted to alcohol, she had put him in a few de-addiction centres.

In spite of all her efforts, he continued to be an alcoholic and spent all his earnings on liquor.

Without giving up, she decided to try out the centre at Ambattur and admitted him there five months ago.

Vijaya said she had been hopeful that her husband would recover though she was not allowed to see him on visits. She was shocked to receive the message of her husband’s death on Tuesday. Vijaya said she was not immediately allowed to see the body. The police registered a case treating Raja’s death as an unnatural one and is conducting an investigation.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem in the Government Kilpauk Hospital.