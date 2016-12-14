When seagulls took refuge at airport

more-in

As the Chennai airport staff were preparing to open the runway for flights on Tuesday morning, they had to carry out a rather unexpected exercise — they had to scare away hundreds of seagulls that had flocked the airport for shelter.

Airport director G. Chandramouli said they had to scare the birds away using crackers to begin flight operations. “We didn’t expect to see hundreds of seagulls. However, they flew away soon after hearing the cracker sound; we wanted to begin the operations as soon as possible,” he said.

Airport sources said they usually keep a huge stock of crackers to shoo away birds, but had never seen so many.

Subramanian Sankar of Madras Naturalists Society said the seagulls might have been caught in the cyclone and landed up in the airport. “It is not unusual to see seagulls; they are found near the coast and places where there is abundant food. Owing to velocity of the wind, they might have come to the airport. They might have been exhausted and stayed there till next morning,” he said.

Operations begin

At 5.45 a.m. on Tuesday, the flight operations began, much to the relief of hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport since Monday.

However, Mr. Chandramouli said there has been a lag in the schedule with some airlines having considerable delay.

“We have started temporary work like fixing the glass panels, false ceiling and roofing at various points and also repairing the aerobridges and other structures. We plan to fix an agenda to carry out long-term repair work in about 3 to 4 days. The work itself might take about a month,” he said.