When crime tracking hits close to home

Police say monitoring accused based on their last known place of residence is having an impact

Talk about providing accurate figures. The Chennai police department says it has absolute clarity on who the criminals inhabiting the city are, where they are based and claims it is well on its way to tracking them in the interest of “reducing crime rates and ensuring better law and order”.

They also say this initiative has led to a reduction in crime in November.

As per their freshly-mined data, 14,551 accused are living within its jurisdiction.

These are suspects who were either remanded or are out on bail, in addition to some who jumped bail.

Of these, 11,303 are residents of the city while the remaining 3,248 are from outside Chennai, but have cases against them in the city. The cops justify their effort. “Earlier, we faced a lot of difficulties in controlling crime and nabbing the criminals as there was no surveillance programme,” a senior police officer told The Hindu. He added: “Earlier, we only had data on the registration of cases by police stations. Then, it was tough for us to trace criminals and nab them as they committed their offences in one jurisdiction and lived in another. Now, we have compiled comprehensive data on the suspects and we intend to put it to good use by checking their whereabouts from time to time.”

The database lists out persons who were involved in crimes such as murder, murder for gain, robbery, house-breaking (day and night), snatching, theft, pick pocketing, lifting of automobiles, and cheating, with their residential address.

Among the 12 police districts, Washermenpet has 1,532 listed criminals, the highest in the city, and Flower Bazaar has 352, the lowest. Among the central districts, Mylapore has 436 criminals while T. Nagar and Adyar have 483 and 1,173 respectively. The data based on resident-wise details has been supplied to the two additional commissioners of police, four joint commissioners, 12 deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, 127 law and order inspectors, 124 crime inspectors, 353 patrol vehicles and 503 beat constables per shift.

S. Mani, deputy commissioner of Police, told The Hindu, “As per the directions of the police commissioner, S. George, the data has been supplied to all our officers. Following this, the crime rate has been reduced by about 40 per cent in November, compared to previous month. We can maintain constant vigil on their movement now by checking on them at the last-known residential location.”

Crimes dip

In the city, over 384 criminal cases which included murder, robbery and automobile thefts, were reported in October.

The figure dipped to 209 in November, police sources claimed. They added that the call centre [100] at the commissioner’s office had received 58,252 calls in October while it received only 49,331 in November.

Now, the police conduct comprehensive night rounds including vehicle checks, besides checking lodges, malls and vital installations. Over 123 patrol vehicles, 35 additional patrol vehicles , 60 tempo patrol vehicles and 135 gypsy patrol vehicles are on the move during night.