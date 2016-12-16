When OPS was caught in a traffic jam

more-in

It’s probably never happened in Tamil Nadu before. People of a certain vintage in this State have memories of being stuck in traffic as VIP movements halted vehicles. For them, this is certainly new: Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was stuck in a traffic block on Thursday while he was visiting cyclone-affected areas in the city. The boot, clearly, was on the other foot.

Mr. Panneerselvam was visiting several places in the city and its suburbs for the last two days. On Thursday, Mr. Panneerselvam’s convoy was proceeding to another spot after completing his visit to St. Mary’s Road.

His driver took a left turn from TTK Road, Alwarpet, near Park Sheraton Hotel. When his convoy touched Turnbulls Road, Nandanam, the entire convoy was stuck in middle of a posse of vehicles, which were crawling at a snail’s pace. After a 10-minute delay, the convoy had to take a U-turn near Vinayagar Temple, Kotturpuram and proceeded towards his residence.

Motorists had a tough time on many stretches in the city, including Cenotaph Road and Sardar Patel Road as the roads were still full of fallen trees.