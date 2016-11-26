Water-starved city looks to farm wells

more-in

Detailed action plan being devised for distribution of water in different areas

With the northeast monsoon failing to bring sufficient rains so far, the government has decided to hire agricultural wells to ensure drinking water supply to the city.

This was one of the points discussed at the meeting to review drinking water supply in Chennai and other rural areas held here on Friday.

Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S.P. Velumani, who chaired the meeting, instructed the officials to take steps to ensure daily drinking water supply.

As the water in the city’s reservoirs will last only for a month, a detailed action plan was being devised for equal distribution of water supply.

Besides ensuring operation of the two desalination plants in Minjur and Nemmeli to its full capacity of 100 million litres a day each, Metrowater must take measures to hire agricultural wells to meet the shortfall, he said, asking officials to ensure that the chlorination levels are at the desired level.

The water agency has resources in 300 agricultural wells, which were hired last year, as a last resort to manage water supply. Last year, 100 mld was drawn from these wells and supplied for seven months.

In areas that do not have piped water supply, Metrowater would be installing more street tanks and also engage vehicles of 2,000 litres capacity to supply in narrow lanes of the city. Lorries must have speed governors fixed to prevent rash driving and accidents, the Minister emphasised.

In other semi-urban and rural areas, officials must monitor functioning of motor pumps that draw water and also desilt community wells to augment water supply.

Helpline numbers

Helpline numbers must be displayed in every locality to facilitate residents to register complaints on the water supply issues, said a press release.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply secretary K.Phanindra Reddy, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Secretary Hansraj Verma, Chennai Metrowater managing director (in-charge) Vikram Kapur and officials from various departments such as Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Water Resources Department and Directorate of Town Panchayats were present at the meeting.