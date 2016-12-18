Vandalur-Oragadam road widening gains momentum, to be over by March

Taking shape: Widening of the Vandalur-Kancheepuram Road in progress at Karasangal. | Photo Credit: D. Gopalakrishnan

The work on widening Vandalur-Oragadam road into a six-lane stretch has gained pace.

An official of the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation said that the State government initiated action to develop the road infrastructure facilities during the year 2005-06 at an estimated cost of Rs.300 crore to foster industrial growth in and around Oragadam in Kancheepuram district.

The scheme has been implemented with the revised estimated cost of Rs.462.42 crore to fuel further growth in the industrial hub, he said.

The road has been divided into two blocks, Vandalur to Oragadam (16.6 km) and Oragadam to Wallajahbad (16.8 km). The Vandalur-Oragadam sector is being improved at a cost of Rs. 150 crore and once completed, the work on Oragadam to Wallajahbad section would begin by middle of next year.

At present, work is on to construct 34 small bridges and land acquisition process is also on for widening.

The current phase of work is expected to be completed by March 2017, officials informed.

Conveniently located in the industrial area, the Oragadam SIPCOT, has around 450 factories including some big as well as small industrial units and more than 1.20 million workers are employed in these units.

Warning boards sought

While welcoming the road infrastructure, residents said more signage boards were required at various locations as the roads had no street-lights.

Many two-wheeler riders encounter problems while manoeuvering the stretch between Keezh Padappai and Mannivakkam intersection, residents said.