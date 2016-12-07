Chennai

VIP movements affect flights

The arrival of a series of VIPs to pay homage to Jayalalithaa led to a congestion at the Chennai airport, forcing a few flights to land in other destinations, airport sources said. Four flights were diverted to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Coimbatore, owing to air traffic; they could not be kept waiting as they would then run low on fuel, sources said.

The congestion was particularly severe from 12 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. The diverted flights landed soon after the congestion eased. — Staff Reporter

