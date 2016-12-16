VIP 2 shooting begins, Kajol to feature in a prominent role

‘Velai Illa Pattathari 2 (VIP 2) starring Dhanush, the shooting for which began on Thursday, has an interesting addition to its cast with the film’s director taking to Twitter to announce that actor Kajol would be a part of the film.

“Am so excited and honoured to be working with Kajol mam in VIP2,” Soundarya Rajinikanth announced. Kajol, who was last seen in Kollywood in the 1997 release Minsara Kanavu, is reported to be playing a prominent role in the sequel.

Earlier in the day, actor Rajinikanth kick-started the shooting of the film, which will see Amala Paul and Samuthirakani reprise their roles from Velai Illa Pattathari which was directed by Velraj and hit the screens in 2014.

VIP 2 will be the second directorial venture for Soundarya Rajinikanth after Kochadaiyaan. Sameer Thahir, who has worked extensively in Malayalam cinema, will be cranking the camera and Sean Roldan will be scoring the music.

Kaththi Sandai to release on Dec. 23

Actor Vishal’s upcoming film Kaththi Sandai, in which actor Vadivelu is set to make a comeback, is set to hit the screens ahead of Christmas.

The film, directed by Suraj, which was slated for release last month, is set to be screened on December 23.

Actor Vishal will be teaming with Tamannah and Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu. It is one of the last films of Na. Muthukumar who had penned lyrics for the songs composed by Hip Hop Tamizha.

(Reporting by S. Poorvaja and K. Lakshmi)