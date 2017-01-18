VCK’s slogans in Ameer’s film spark row

more-in

The use of political slogans coined by VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan in director Ameer’s new film Santhanathevan has evoked strong criticism. The slogans — ‘Adanga Maru’, ‘Atthu Meeru’, ‘Thimiri Ezhu’ and ‘Thiruppi Adi’ (Roughly translated, they amount to: Refuse to be cowed down, exceed limits, rise and hit back) — were coined by Mr. Thirumavalan against police action on Dalit protests in Madurai in 1992, and they became distinctive in all the propaganda materials of the VCK. “They are not just against State oppression. They are against caste, religious, economic and all kinds of oppression. I do not know the story line of the film. If it is about any one of the forms of oppression, I have no problem; but the purpose of the slogans will be defeated if they are used for a film promoting casteism, as the title suggests,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan. The issue was brought to light when VCK general secretary Ravikumar questioned the use of the slogans on Facebook. “They have the specific goal of eradicating casteism. But the director has appropriated them for a commercial film bearing a caste title,” said Mr. Ravikumar.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the slogans were so popular and powerful that caste elements also used them for their propaganda along with appropriate opposite words like “adanga maruthal, adithu adakkuvom” (If you fail to submit, we will beat you to submission). When told the claim of the promotion stills that it was a story of Sengodi Maravan, Mr. Ravikumar said it was immaterial when the title clearly bore a caste name. “During the DMK regime, between 1996 and 2001, names of roads, streets and transport corporations bearing caste names were removed in the wake of communal riots in southern districts. People are gradually giving up the practice of adding caste title as a suffix in their name. We should not allow the old practice emerge again, he said.