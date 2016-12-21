Unnikrishnan falls victim to credit card fraud

more-in

Carnatic vocalist and playback singer Unnikrishnan has become the latest victim of credit card fraud after he lost more than $2000 in fraudulent transactions using his card details.

A family friend of the singer said Mr. Unnikrishnan was shocked when he received a text message from the bank showing that his card details had been used for purchases in a supermarket chain in the U.S.

Immediately he blocked the card.

However, there were a few repeated attempts to purchase using the credit card.

Mr. Unnikrishnan filed a complaint at the Anna Salai police station on Monday. The police have registered a case and are investigating.