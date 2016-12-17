US Consulate spotlight on human trafficking

more-in

In a bid to raise awareness against human trafficking, the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, in association with the Madras Christian Council for Social Services, released and screened a documentary on the subject, titled ‘Akhalya’. “The movie is based on a true story and the cast and crew comprise our staff, vigilance groups and beneficiaries,” said Isabelle Richardson, the producer of the film and executive secretary, Madras Christian Council for Social Services (MCCSS), which aims to tackle human trafficking. The story revolves around a young girl and aspiring actress named Akhalya, who is forced into prostitution after getting tricked by a man who promises to land her an acting opportunity.

“The movie is not a colourful movie but a real life movie. It is important that there is more awareness about such issues in society,” said R. Kaleeswaran, the writer and director of the film.