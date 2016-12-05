US Consul in Chennai suspends routine services

File photo of the US Embassy in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

The U.S. Consulate General in Chennai has temporarily suspended appointments for routine services to U.S. citizens and visa applicants, according to a media statement.

The statement issued by the Consul on Monday states that the Embassy will work with reduced staffing.

The Consul has also advised US citizens staying in Chennai to “review your personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates.”

“U.S. citizens are reminded that even gatherings intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations,” the statement said.

The advisory comes at a time when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has been moved to Intensive Care Unit at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, after she suffered cardiac arrest.