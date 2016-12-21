Two killed in accidents

more-in

A 24-year-old man was killed when a tipper lorry hit his two-wheeler from behind near Tambaram bus terminus on Monday night.

The Chromepet Traffic Investigation wing police said K. Kandan (24), a resident of Chromepet, was heading to work with his friend D. Deva on a two-wheeler on GST Road when a lorry transporting sand hit them from behind near the Tambaram bus terminus.

In the impact, Kandan, who was working as a call taxi driver, fell off the vehicle and sustained grievous head injuries.The pillion rider, Deva, also a call taxi driver, escaped with minor injuries. The onlookers rushed Kandan to hospital, but he died on the way.

The police arrested the lorry driver S. Parthiban (26), a native of Cuddalore.

Pedestrian killed

A pedestrian hit by a car from behind at Koyambedu died on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Muthuraja, a native of Theni, had come in search of work to Koyambedu three days ago. He was walking towards the vegetable market on Kaliamman Koil Street when the speeding car hit him. He died on the way to hospital.

The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Police arrested the Ramesh, the driver of the car.

Youth drowns

In another incident, a 24-year-old youth died after he accidentally fell into a water tank in T. Nagar on Monday.

Mambalam Police said that the deceased, Biju, was working in a jewellery shop in T. Nagar. A native of Assam, he tried to collect water from the tank on Monday night. Suddenly, he slipped and fell into the water tank and drowned.

Mambalam Police have registered a case and are investigating.