Two held for TV actor murder

The police on Thursday arrested two persons who had murdered a TV artist last week in Saligramam.

D. Jayaseeli (49) was found dead inside her house on Periyar Street on December 4 . She was unmarried and living alone in a rented house.

When her brother came to her house, he found the main gate locked from outside. The police broke open the lock of the house and found her lying dead in the bedroom.

The investigators had said that around 30 sovereigns of jewellery was missing from her house. Police suspected that some persons known to her might have committed the crime.

According to Inspector of Police, Virugambakkam, the arrested, identified as Hasina (34) and Sirajuddin (29), were Jayaseeli’s friends.

All the three had consumed liquor before going to sleep on December 2.

Around midnight, Hasina and Sirajuddin smothered Jayaseeli to death with a pillow and fled with her jewellery and cash.

After analysing the call records and CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the accused. The two claimed that they had acted in TV serials and films. The police recovered the jewellery and valuables from them. They were arrested, produced before a Metropolitan Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody.