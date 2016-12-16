Twenty years and still boarding buses at their doorsteps

A hop, skip and a jump away — this is a trite, old phrase, used times without number, sometimes to refer to something that is proximate, but cannot be reached by just a hop, skip and a jump.

K. Sampath, a resident of Pulla Avenue, near Anna Nagar, can however use this phrase to explain how close a ‘bus terminus’ is to his his house and not be accused of exaggeration. A makeshift bus terminus functions a few yards away from his house and he boards 24A ( Anna Nagar West to Vivekananda House) every day at this facility to commute to his office near Gemini flyover.

For over two decades, a portion of the 500 metres-long Pulla Avenue Main Road, between the Madras District Circle Library and the big market in Aminjikarai, serves as a makeshift terminus for a few MTC buses to pick and drop commuters from the neighbourhood.

“The oldest bus service to Pulla Avenue is a cut service from Poonamallee that mainly caters to the small traders in Aminjikarai where they have their shops for decades. The service continues to be operated, mainly for local traders to bring perishable goods from the Koyambedu Wholesale market,” says Sampath, a commuter from Pulla Avenue.

At present, MTC bus services such as 47D (Thiruvanmiyur — Avadi), 24A (Anna Nagar West — Vivekanda House) and 24C (Avadi — Vivekanda House) are being operated from the neighbourhood of Shenoy Nagar, also known as Pulla Avenue. These buses are parked along Pulla Avenue Main Road. After their trips for the day end, they are parked at the Anna Nagar West depot on Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road.

Most of the residents and traders from the neighbourhood and staff at the zonal office (Zone – 8, Anna Nagar) of Greater Chennai Corporation benefit from these bus services every day.

Commuters also use these services to travel to other parts of the city by boarding other buses from P.H. Road at Aminjikarai junction.