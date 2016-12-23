Tree transplantation to the rescue

G. Ramakrishnan, (retired) deputy director of Department of Agriculture and a guest faculty at Anna University, on the do’s and don’ts of tree transplantation.

*An uprooted tree could be saved through transplantation, if its roots have not lost their moisture and the root ball remains intact. Its survival however depends on its age. Trees aged between 5 and 10 years are likely to flourish after a transplantation, but those that are over 20 years old may not be able to adapt to the new environment. A good growth and yield cannot be expected of such trees, down the years. Other parameters that determine the health of a transplanted tree includes location, type of soil, nature of root structure, species of the tree and girth.

* Post-transplantation, it should be ensured that the roots always remain moistened with regular watering. Fertilisers, pesticides and even bio-manure should not be applied till the roots get a firm anchorage in the new soil.

* Trees such as pungam, mantharai, purasu, Indian coral, casuarina, mango, peepal, coconut, nettilingam, jackfruit, golden shower, sapota can be considered for transplantation.

* Transplantation is certainly a costly exercise. Transplantation of a young tree costs Rs. 2,000 and transplanting an old and huge tree could cost anywhere between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 70,000 approximately.