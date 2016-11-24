Transgender’s death: Inquiry sought

more-in

Over a 100 transgenders staged a protest at Valluvar Kottam on Wednesday, demanding an immediate inquiry into the death of a member of their community, and adequate compensation for her family.

Tara, a 27-year-old transgender, succumbed to her burns earlier this month. The day after her death, members of the community staged a protest near the Kilpauk police station, demanding action against the Pondy Bazaar police, whom they alleged were responsible for her death. A note from the protesters on Wednesday said, “The transwomen communities of Tamil Nadu have a long history of working peacefully with law enforcement...given this history, we are anguished at the recent surge in hostility from the police force towards the community.”

“We look forward to restoring peaceful interactions. Bringing to light the circumstances leading up to Tara’s interaction with the police and her immolation, and bringing those responsible for her death to justice will pave the way to such a reconciliation,” they added.

The note also called for the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict in the ‘NALSA’ case in the State, which mandates inclusion of transgenders in educational institutions and workplaces.