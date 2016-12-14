Trains cancelled, passengers stranded

more-in

Over 200 trains of the Chennai suburban network remained cancelled for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, leaving several commuters stranded. Those desperate to get to work had a long, arduous ride on Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses.

MRTS services to Velachery, which could not be operated on Monday and most part of Tuesday, were restored by Tuesday night. Southern Railway officials said they had commenced skeletal services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section on the main lines as obstructions on the suburban lines — snapping of power supply cables and fallen tree branches — were yet to be cleared.

Earlier in the morning, near normal services were operated from Moore Market Complex (Chennai Central suburban) on both directions — to Arakkonam (western line) and Gummidipoondi (north eastern line).

“A few days ago, we could reach Rajaji Hall and back home only in suburban trains and MRTS services when buses were off the roads. Today, MTC buses are helping us to get back home,” said G.Karthikeyan waiting at the overcrowded bus stop near Egmore station on Poonamallee High Road.

“The Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu and Beach-Korrukkupet services have been worst hit. Overhead power supply cables had snapped at multiple locations on both these sections. Restoring them itself took a lot of time,” said an engineer. There was major damage to railway lines between Perungalathur and Guduvanchery and they were attended to in the evening.

Long distance trains

With rakes getting stranded at different locations on their way to Chennai Central and Egmore railway stations owing to snapping of overhead power supply cables, the return services mostly to Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh could not be operated on time.

On Tuesday alone, many trains from and to Chennai Central and Egmore were cancelled and rescheduled.