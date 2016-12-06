Train services remain unaffected in Chennai

more-in

With the city buses staying away from the roads for the second day, the Chennai suburban train network helped those who wanted to reach the city and have a final glimpse of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Barring a few private vehicles, most of the roads wore a deserted look.

Many who wanted to visit Rajaji Hall, the place where the body of the Chief Minister has been kept, walked all the way or used trains. The roads leading to Rajaji Hall in Anna Salai were blocked in various locations.

Very few autorickshaws plied on the roads.

Long queues at Chindatripet, Chepauk MRTS stations

The MRTS stations in Chindatripet and Chepauk, the ones near Rajaji Hall, saw long queues near their ticket counters.

The Southern Railways operated train services from Chengalpattu and Tambaram to Chennai Beach. Train were operated from Moore Market Complex (Chennai Central suburban) on the Northern and North-western lines to Gummidipoondi and Arakkonam, sources said.