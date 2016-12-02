Traffic jams, inundation may be order of the day

more-in

Various agencies, including the Highways Department and the Water Resources Department, are yet to complete civic infrastructure projects ahead of the monsoon.

Traffic congestion on roads near the Central and Egmore Railways Stations are expected during heavy rain as the stormwater drain along Poonamalle High Road from Ripon Buildings to the Police Commissioner Office is yet to be completed by the Highways Department.

The WRD has closed Korattur Lake owing to illegal sewage inlets from buildings in the area. The nodal officers in zones stressed the need for preventing water stagnation in Ambattur SIDCO area. The Chennai Corporation is constructing a diversion canal in the area.

The WRD is yet to complete 100 metre of stormwater drain along Velachery Taramani Link Road. The work started six years ago.

SRP Tools area on Rajiv Gandhi Salai is likely to be inundated because of the delay in completion of the project. WRD has not completed work on Veerangal Odai. Desilting of the confluence of Veerangal Odai, Velachery Surplus Canal and Pallikaranai Marsh near Velachery MRTS station has not been carried out The work on developing shutters on the Buckingham Canal has not been done to reduce inundation in Kargil Nagar in Tiruvottiyur