Traders stage protest against demonetisation

Traders affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu on Tuesday held a demonstration demanding that the Union government mitigate the suffering of traders and people severely affected by demonetisation.

Over 1,000 traders assembled under the leadership of the federation president A.M. Vikramaraja in front of State Guest House in Chepauk. They shouted slogans against the Central government, accusing it of destroying the retail sector.

The traders demanded that the Centre ensure the supply of notes of Rs. 500. Unless the Centre takes action to mitigate the suffering of traders and buyers, the latter would be forced to close their shops, he said.

