Timely intelligence could have averted embarrassment

The embarrassment faced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam in Madurai on Sunday where the prevailing hostile atmosphere prevented him from inaugurating the jallikattu in Alanganallur could have possibly been avoided had the State Intelligence gauged the mood of the people better, it is felt.

According to police sources, the way the jallikattu protest was handled by the Madurai district police on January 16 triggered instant protests. There were arrests and mild lathi charge against a group of people that led to resentment among the locals who came back with more vigour to intensify their protest the next day. By the time the intelligence machinery could make any assessment of the possible repercussions, lakhs of people, including women and children, had already stormed the Marina Beach in Chennai and other places of agitations across the State.

Even on Saturday evening when Mr. Panneerselvam declared that he would inaugurate jallikattu at Alanganallur in Madurai on Sunday, it was quite obvious that there was hardly any possibility for conducting the event. “Protesters all over were opposed to any interim arrangement and wanted a permanent solution for the traditional bull-taming event. The Chief Minister was given an impression that talks were on with the local people and jallikattu could be held on Sunday morning. But the facts were contrary to the assessment...all roads leading to the venue were blocked by protesters on Saturday night,” a senior police officer said.

The unprecedented and simultaneous gathering of a huge number of people from various walks of life in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli and other places for a common cause caught police unawares. Braving inclement weather conditions, the people stuck to their demand for reclaiming jallikattu unconditionally with all its glory and pride.

Though there were reports of some extremist and Tamil chauvinist outfits making their way into the crowds, the police deployed at the venues had no idea who was coordinating, how the messages were spreading and the source of supplies like food and water. While police were looking for organisers or social media managers in different parts of the State, at least two lakh people gathered right in front of the State Police Headquarters in Chennai.

Caught by surprise

The Special Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (SB-CID), which is primarily responsible for gathering intelligence, was completely taken aback by the sheer magnitude of the protests.

When the State government was keen on ensuring that jallikattu was not held at any place at any cost marking the Pongal festival, since it would invite the wrath of the Supreme Court, the plans devised by the protesters on Facebook and WhatsApp and other forms went unnoticed, a senior police officer said.

On the second day too (January 17), the police machinery was not sure about who was behind the protesters. While the government was initially informed that its political opponents could have triggered the protest, it was subsequently proved wrong when the protesters turned away all politicians from the venues.

In Alanganallur, police in plainclothes were clueless as none of the names of the protesters were known to them. The SB-CID police officers in southern districts said that prior to conduct of any agitations, the organisers would seek permission from the jurisdiction police. After getting the nod, adequate police strength would be deployed. This time, the police had very little knowledge about social media as such.

Admitting that staff shortage at field level was a major handicap, the officers said that the protest was a new experience for the intelligence police. Adding to the embarrassment was the participation of some police constables in the protests.