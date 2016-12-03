Three test positive for dengue in Tiruvallur

more-in

As part of the fever surveillance programme, health officials identified three dengue positive cases at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital on Thursday, said J. Prabhakaran, Deputy Director of Health, Tiruvallur.

“We are tracking fever cases every day and on Friday, of 42 cases, three tested positive for dengue. One is a 14-year-old, the other two are adults,” he said. Dr. Prabhakaran said that on Friday, of 48 samples tested, none were positive. “This is part of our surveillance system. The positive cases are from Palaiyanur, Pularambakkam and Sholavaram,” he said, adding that block-level domestic breeding checkers had been sent to check for mosquito larva and to initiate anti-larval measures. “If additional cases are found in those areas, health camps will be started,” he said.