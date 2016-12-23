They stood their ground

Considering their proximity to the beach, they were sitting ducks — well, in this case, standing ducks — for Vardah.

But, following the swirl of destruction, these trees, lining the service lane of the Marina, between the Light House and Labour Statue, were still standing. They had stood their ground — literally — against what is one of the deadliest cyclones to have visited Chennai. Having lost their leaves, they were bald, but were standing tall as a symbol of resilience.

These trees, numbering 215 and lining a three-kilometre stretch of the Marina, had been donated to the Greater Chennai Corporation by former city mayor Saidai S. Duraisamy through his Manidhaneyam Charitable Trust.

They had been transplanted to the Marina, a few months ago. And these are said to be non-native trees.

While Vardah had wiped out one-fourth of the city’s green cover, what helped these trees successfully resist the lashings of wind.

Generally, trees that are transplanted to a new site are planted half-a-foot deep into the ground. “In this case, we planted them in pits that were four feet wide and four feet deep.

“Additionally, a two-feet high pit fortifies the tree further,” says the former mayor.

“This has ensured that the roots of the trees have sufficient space to grow and have a deep root system,” he adds. These trees were grown in a nursery before they were relocated.

Out of the 215 flowering trees, 100 are Siamese Cassia (aka Cassia Siamea) and 115 are peltophorum trees. Notably, many peltophorum trees had been uprooted in many other parts of the city.

According to S. Rajendran, a Corporation staff responsible for overseeing the transplantation, another factor that significantly contributed to the strength of these trees is the use of red soil and organic manure.

“Also, following a regular procedure of transplantation, root-caring liquid was applied on the roots of the trees before they were re-planted. This exercise was aimed at helping the trees put down new roots,” says Rajendran.

As for the leaves, the salty sea wind had caused the shedding, he points out. “But these are deciduous trees. They shed their leaves from October to mid-January. The leaves will grow back soon and the trees will have thick foliage in March-April,” adds Rajendran.