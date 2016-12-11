There is a need to re-imagine democracy, says V. Suresh

more-in

Saying that the overshadowing of nation-states by powerful companies over the last 25 years necessitated a re-imagining of the idea of democracy, V. Suresh, the national general secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties called for more public participation in the political process.

Mr. Suresh was delivering the 22nd Mary Clubwala Jadhav memorial endowment lecture, in memory of the founder of the Madras School of Social Work. He spoke on Deepening Democracy — Challenges. The president of the MSSW board A.M. Swaminathan and principal S. Raja Samuel were among those in attendance.

“Can we all work together to deepen democracy? Because deepening democracy is not a gift we give someone else; it is essential to our own survival,” he said, asking students to become more politically active and aware.

Mr. Suresh said the economic decisions taken by India were no longer to be framed in a national context. “25 years ago, things started changing. We became part of what is called global capital; we became part of a global finance system,” he said.

The old models of democracy had begun to fall, he said. Mr. Suresh cited the rise of individuals such as United States President-Elect Donald Trump and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to say that anti-establishment forces had become powerful.

“We have to think about what type of democracy we want. The old type of democracy is no longer relevant because we have no nation-states to talk about. There are international bodies and international companies controlling the world,” he said.

Mr. Suresh said that one of the effects of the rise of people such as Mr. Trump — and pointed to similar developments in eight other countries — was a normalisation of wretchedness. “We have to re-imagine democracy in the context of climate change. We have to re-imagine democracy in the context of wretchedness,” he said. The obstacle to creating a resistance to such developments, Mr. Suresh said, was that educational institutions had failed. “Our educational institutions bring out robots. Our educational institutions are not bringing out thinking citizens. They are not equipping people to come out and take a stand,” he said.