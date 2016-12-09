The story of how I became a good speaker

To the astonishment of his teachers, C. Aakash, a Class 5 student, now takes greater interest in English reading sessions at his school. Earlier, the boy was too shy to read aloud from his English textbook in front of his classmates. Whenever he would, it would be a struggle. He would spell out words that he could not pronounce. In the last six months, Aakash’s reading skills have improved considerably.

Not just Aakash, but a few other students from the school have got better at reading English, and their teachers attribute this positive development to “Katha-on-Ratha,” an initiative started by Rajashree Natarajan with the support of her husband Sairam Kumar Jayaraman and her friend Sudha Yegna Narayanan.

Rajashree Natarajan works with the Cognizant Foundation in Alwarpet. Sairam Kumar Jayaraman and Sudha Yagna Narayanan are IT professionals employed with Cognizant.

‘Katha-on-Ratha’, which functions under the banner Sai Kedar Trust, aims to improve English language skills of underprivileged children, from Classes II to VIII.

The programme, which comes free, has now been implemented in 11 schools. Ten of these schools are run by non-governmental organisations and the odd one out is a Panchayat Union Primary School in Karapakkam.

“Having worked with non-governmental organisations that are focused on the welfare of poor children, I have understood how essential English is for students to excel in academics and beyond. Teaching children English with the help of their mother tongue is effective. The goal of ‘Katha-on-Ratha, a bi-lingual project, is to impart listening, reading, speaking and writing skills through enjoyable storytelling sessions,” says Rajashree Natarajan, a resident of Velachery.

Sudha Yegna Narayanan, who has taught at a Montessori school in the United States, trains the volunteers who handle the storytelling sessions. She has developed the modules for the ‘Katha-on-Ratha’ programme.

“Under this programme, we use books that have stories in English and Tamil. These stories have a local flavour so that children will be able to relate to them. For instance, a child will be able to picture a jasmine flower in his mind rather than a tulip,” says Sudha, a resident of Chepauk. In January this year, the three friends tried to help a school in Saidapet to restore their library that had been in the floods of December 2015.

“The school authorities made a casual remark that children are attracted more to television than books, and this led us to have a structured reading programme,” says Rajashree. Schools that are a part of the programme have set aside two hours every week for it. Some institutions make use of their library hour or spoken English hour for this programme. A few residential schools have the storytelling session around bed time. During the session, all children will be given the same copy of an age-appropriate bilingual storybook. The books will have stories published both in Tamil and English. Facilitators or instructors of the session have to read aloud and explain the stories to the children.

Following the reading session, activities such as vocabulary-based games, skits focussing on phonetics and spoken skills, creative writing skills, critical thinking will be conducted. The books are circulated among the 11 schools. “At present, we have 100 storybooks on different titles with 35 copies for each title,” says Rajyashree Natrajan.

The bilingual storybooks are procured from Chennai-based publications — Eureka Books, Books for Children and Bengaluru-based Pratham Books.

“We would like to take this initiative to government schools and vocational training centres too. At Thakkar Baba Vidyalaya in T. Nagar, the programme caters to its ITI students, aged between 17 and 19. We feel that the storybooks we use don’t engage the ITI students as the stories are meant for smaller children. So, we are on the lookout for books published by Amar Chitra Katha and old copies of Chandamama which have stories in English and Tamil,” says Sai Ram.

The three-member team is also supported by like-minded colleagues, friends and residents of Bollineni Hillineni and Villa Espana, gated communities on Old Mahabalipuram Road and at Velachery respectively. Sai Kedar Trust is on the lookout for volunteers to introduce ‘Katha-on-Ratha’ in many other government schools.

For more information about the initiative, write to Rajyashree Natrajan at sairaj.rajashree@gmail.com or send a text message at 99404 95867.