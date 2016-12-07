The priest who performed last rites

more-in

Even as a sea of humanity converged on the Marina for the funeral of Jayalalithaa, a priest was seen engrossed in the performance of the last rites.

Mannargudi Devarajan, also known as Devaji, is a senior priest at the Agasthiar Temple on Raja Street in T.Nagar. Hailing from an orthodox family that performed pujas at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi, Devaji was a playmate of children in Sasikala’s family, according to a source. He came to Chennai as a young priest and since been serving in the Agasthiar Temple. Since 2001, Jayalalithaa and Ms. Sasikala had visited the temple on several occasions. While the former Chief Minister was being treated at the Apollo Hospitals, Ms. Sasikala visited the temple at least on three occasions.

Devaji continued to remain in the good books of Jayalalithaa. It is said that he would perform all rituals on behalf of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala in temples. “He has always been loyal to the Mannargudi family,” said a source. “He was actively involved in the religious events during [now disowned] Sudhakaran’s wedding,” said a source.