The facts of the matter

l The Greater Chennai Corporation covers an area of 426 sq. km. and consists of 200 wards spread across 15 zones. According to the 2011 census, it has a population of around 7.1 million persons.

l Every day, 4,500 MT (Metric Tonnes) of garbage including 700 MTs of construction debris collected through 966 conservancy vehicles and 2,800 tricycles (for door-to-door collection) with a workforce of 11,184 sanitary workers in all 15 zones. In other words, each resident generates around 700 grams of waste every day.

l The waste includes food waste, green waste, wood, consumable and industrial plastics, paper, leather and rubber and inert. Of these, inert is highest contributor, with 34.65% of the total waste generated per day. It is followed by green waste (32.25%).

l Garbage collected from residential areas constitutes 68% of the total waste collected in the city every day. Waste collected from commercial areas makes up 16% of the total waste.

l Number of transfer stations: 11.

l Each zone has at least three compost sheds to segregate waste after door-to-door collection.

l Kodungaiyur dumping ground handles around 2,300 MT waste every day. The Perungudi dumping ground handles around 2,200 MT garbage every day.

l Modern Transfer Stations were constructed at Zones 4,5,6, 8, 9, 10 and 12 at a cost of Rs. 14 crore.

l Now, all zones have one shredding machine each. A machine costs Rs 23.20 lakhs.

l Efforts are also being taken to set up waste processing facilities in each zone.

(Compiled by

D. Madhavan)

