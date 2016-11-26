The daily grind

Divya interacts with her father Balakrishnan as he makes grinding stones. photo: D. Madhavan

In this day and age, when mixers are within most people’s reach, a family in the city is still engaged in the extremely difficult and hardly profitable business of making and selling grinding stones. D. MADHAVAN narrates a survival story

B. Divya, all of five years, builds a ‘bijou house’ with a few broken granite stones, near a bridge on the Chennai—Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road in Ambattur Old Town.

While playing builder, the little girl often turns around to watch her father G. Balakrishnan, who is engaged in his day’s work, which is making grinding stones.

Those granite pieces are from huge granite stones that had been brought by her father from nearby quarries.

Balakrishnan, 25 years old, has been supporting his family, which now includes an eight-month-old girl child, for more than two decades.

“Our work is labour-intensive. My family, including my mother G. Lakshmi and wife Chennammal, are involved in the work,” says Balakrishnan, adding that over the years his customer base has dwindled.

Despite the rising popularity of mixers and grinding machines, Balakrishnan has a set of customers, who still prefer to have a pair of grinding stones at home.

Many of his customers are from areas on the city outskirts, and they use the grinding stones for rituals and powdering pepper.

“Our customers are mainly from Ambattur, Pattaravakkam, Mannurpet, Oragadam (near Ambattur), Surapettai and Annanoor. They often drive a hard bargain,” says Lakshmi, Balakrishnan’s mother.

A native of Madurai Venketramanpettai, a small village in Cheyyur taluk of Thiruvanamalai district bordering Kancheepuram, Balakrishnan migrated to the city two decades ago along with his family.

He learnt his skills from his father, Ganesan, a well-known artisan in his hometown. After staying in different parts of the city, he moved to Ambattur.

Every day, Balakrishnan starts his work early in the morning by selecting granite stones based on their shape, size and weight. Most of the stones are sourced from quarries in Tirusulam, Pallavaram, Poonamallee and Thiruneermalai.

On an average, it takes two days to make a grinding stone with one-foot thickness.

The work includes the selection of stones, cutting them with minimum wastage, polishing them and finally making small holes in the stones. Prices of these stones vary from Rs. 1,100 (for a stone that is one-foot thick) to Rs. 2,500, depending on weight.

A decade ago, Balakrishnan says, he used to sell more than 30 stones every month, apart from the sale during the Deepavali season, which is said to be busiest time for this business and registers a sale of 100 stones.

Now, he considers himself lucky is he sells around ten grinding stones a month.

With an increasing number of multi-storey apartment complexes replacing independent houses in the outskirts, Balakrishnan’s fortune has been dipping with every passing day.