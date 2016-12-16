The Colgin effect

The difference between the stock market and the weather is that bankers believe they can predict the former. (Farmers, they know better.) Hell for a banker then possibly would be when he has to switch from the facetious comfort of one to the paranoia-striking unsurely of the other and on a certain September 9, that is precisely what happened for Joe Wender, banker extraordinaire, who married Ann Colgin, winemaker passionnée; he went from predicting stocks to also having to predict the weather. Cariad, that’s love in Welsh, will make you do funny things. Safe to say marriage has helped dawn the zen knowledge that we can’t predict either, we merely prepare to do the best with whatever happens.

And this is how he got involved in a winemaking venture that Ann began back in 1992 with the sole objective to find the best sites to grow grapes and let the wines reflect this sense of place.

Recently in the capital for a very exclusive preview of their famed and rarer-than-rare wines, the team of Ann, Joe, and their CEO, Paul Roberts, MS, led us through three of their very lauded wines.

Colgin only makes red, and mostly with Cabernet or blends thereof. They do have a bit of Syrah which somehow happened. But no plans yet to make any whites. Or to make any more wine, which means, by the time you have finished reading this, even fewer of their total annual production of a few thousand bottles will be around for you to jostle over.

The wines of Colgin can take you by surprise; it’s like you expect Napa but then get Burgundy. Elegant and lithe, a body so slender, and yet flavours so gentle and lasting, it is quite the bomb that goes off without as much as a whisper. Sure they have the best of French oak but it’s mostly fruit and flint (minerality) that will greet you on the palate.

The logo is the simplest of fonts save for that tilted ‘o’. In Ann’s own words, “It is tough to make something seem simple.” These weightless words pretty much define the essence of all the wines she makes.

We tried wines from Tychson Hill, the IX vineyard and one, simply labelled, the Cariad. Even after a decade and a half, age was the last thing they showed as their youthful exuberance had us all agog.

A quick shout out to Dhruv Sawhney, who, apart from being a very successful entrepreneur, is also someone who likes to share his joy and collection of wine with people; without his convincing, Colgin may have sat this one out.

We didn’t get to try their Syrah and given the tiny allocation and the prohibitive-for-me price tag, it will be a while before I get around to it. But the fact that they considered coming down is a big deal for the Indian market, one they believe in even more than China, and that gesture in itself is enough to win any Indian over.

Timeless, in a sense, is immortal. The team at Colgin has this imprinted in their DNA. No tall claims, no list of awards rattled off, or a plan to dominate the world markets with more variants or numbers. It’s one of those rencontres that, even in their brevity, manage to leave a lasting impression.