That’s how members of the film industry travelled

In the 1980s, when Saligramam was developing into a key residential area, mainly for actors, technicians and other support staff from the film industry, these residents found it difficult to commute to the nearest studios including Prasad Film Laboratories (then known as Prasad Studios) on Arunachalam Road or AVM Studios or Vijaya–Vauhini Studios (where Hotel Green Park is now located) on Arcot Road in Vadapalani.

On popular demand, an MTC bus service providing connectivity between Saligramam and Vadapalani, a distance of around two kilometres, was introduced. This service (route no. 17K; Saligramam – Broadway via Vadapalani) was extended to Dasarathapuram (which falls within the Saligramam limits) a few years later, mainly to cater to the needs of the students of government-aided General Cariappa Higher Secondary School.

A few more bus services, including 12C (Saligramam – Mylapore) and 26J (Saligramam – Broadway), are being operated from the neighbourhood since the 1990s.

“Since their inception, these MTC bus services have been of immense help to the residents of localities in this region,” says V. Suresh, a commuter from Saligramam. Three decades later, the charm of these bus services has not declined with buses being parked at the same spot along the compound wall of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Kamaraj Salai in Saligramam as it used to be, in the initial years.

Over the years, the trips of these bus services were increased, with bus services coming with a 30-minute frequency, on an average. The bus services begin to be operated as early as 4.55 a.m (17K bus route) every day. After their last trip for the day, buses, including those from Dasarathapuram return to the Vadapalani depot for routine maintenance, every day.

“Unlike Dasarathapuram, where a small terminus was opened a few years ago, Saligramam does not have much open space within its limits to operate a terminus with basic facilities for commuters,” says an MTC official.