Tangedco to restore full power supply in city, outskirts

The TNEB repairs power lines that were damaged due to Cyclonic storm Vardah at Pulicat in Tiruvallur district. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) are hopeful of restoring full supply in all parts of the city and outskirts.

The power supply in the city and outskirts were affected after several high tension towers serving power to the substations were uprooted by Cyclone Vardah on Monday, leaving residents without power. Even as Tangedco was taking all out efforts to reinstall the fallen towers rumours of scheduled power cuts started doing the rounds on the social media including Whatsapp.

However the officials of Tangedco has denied of any such proposals.

A senior official of Tangedco said no scheduled power cuts at all as some Whatsapp messages are going around. In fact he said from Saturday onwards we are giving full power supply to low tension consumers as one more tower has been restored in the south and by afternoon we will be restoring a tower on the section from Almaty to Manali which will give a second line to north and central Chennai.

He also noted that from Monday on Tangedco will be able to resume power supply to high tension consumers also.