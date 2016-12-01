Tamil Nadu tops in organ donations this year too

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J. P. Nadda; Ministers of State Faggan Singh Kulaste and Anupriya Patel; State Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar; and actor Randeep Hooda inaugurating the 7th Indian Organ Donation Day in New Delhi on Wednesday. — | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Gets award for highest number of transplantations for second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, the State has been recognised for its highest number of organ donations and for performing the maximum number transplantations in the country. The award was presented at a ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda. The award was received by State Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar and Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Vijaya Baskar thanked the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation and the Union Health Ministry for their support. The transplants in the State were done free of cost in government hospitals and patients who underwent the transplant surgery in private hospitals were covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he said.

“Under the scheme, the government sanctions up to Rs.30 lakh for transplantation, which is the highest ever in India,” Dr. Vijaya Baskar said.

Many firsts

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 13th edition of Mann Ki Baat, where he had called Tamil Nadu a role model for other States, he said Tamil Nadu had several firsts to its credit such as exclusive programme for organ transplant; clarification on grey areas of Transplant of Human Organs Act, mandatory certification of brain stem death, streamlining of organ distribution, clarity on medical legal procedures, expansion of pool of forensic specialists and setting up of green corridor for organ transport.

Assuring the Union Health Ministry of sharing its knowledge and expertise with other States, the Minister attributed the success of transplant programme in the State to several factors including transparency, decentralisation, stakeholder participation, flexibility, support of NGOs and a knowledgeable media.