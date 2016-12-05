TV actor Jayaseeli found dead at home

more-in

Jayaseeli, a TV actor, was found dead inside her house on Periyar street, Saligramam, on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, D. Jayaseeli (49) was a native of Salem district. She was unmarried and living alone in a rented apartment. She has acted in a few Tamil serials and also worked as a LIC agent for a few years.

On Sunday morning, Jayaseeli’s brother, who lives in the city, came to her house as she did not answer his calls since Friday. When he went to the apartment, he found the main gate locked from outside. On suspicion, he went to the police station and informed them about her sudden disappearance. The police broke open the lock of the apartment and found her lying dead in her bedroom.

Officers suspect that she might have died on Friday as they found her body in a partly decomposed state. Her brother pointed out that around 30 sovereigns of jewellery was missing from her house. “There is a possibility that it may have been committed by a known person, but we are investigating,” said an investigating officer.