TN seeks detailed proposal for Maduravoyal elevated project

The Tamil Nadu government has sought a “formal, detailed proposal” from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the realignment of the proposed Maduravoyal-Port elevated corridor, the work on which was suspended over five years ago by the AIADMK Government. Seeing this as a positive development, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has expressed hope in implementing the project.

In a recent communication from the State government to the NHAI, the proposal for the project had been raised as a “passing reference.” But so far, no decision has been taken on the resumption of the corridor project as there has been no “decision or discussion” between the State government and the Central authorities, say senior officials.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways P. Radhakrishnan told The Hindu on Friday, “Earlier, the project was not moving but with these suggestions, we could expect a good beginning soon.”

The main issue mentioned in the communication pertains to the request made by the State government to the NHAI for taking up repairs on a portion of the Poonamallee High Road, especially on the Koyambedu-Maduravoyal stretch. In the assessment of the State government, the repairs would cost Rs. 21 crore. The State government’s position is that that though there have been requests from the NHAI and the Centre for resumption of the work on the corridor project, the State government has not yet received anything in writing about the realignment.

Changing the design from two pillars to one to facilitate smooth flow of water beneath, constituting a high-level committee with officials from the NHAI, the State Public Works Department and the Chennai Port Trust to suggest changes and requesting the Centre to bear the expenses are among the suggestions given by the State government.