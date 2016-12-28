TB employees seek risk allowance, insurance cover

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Tuberculosis Employees Association wants the State Health Department to provide financial support to the families of employees who die on duty.

“This year, three workers died but their families have not got any relief. All the three persons acquired infection while on duty. We had protested seeking a risk allowance in February. The officials say the file has been sent to the Labour Department but the government has made no effort to provide benefits like employees’ provident fund or insurance cover for us,” said association general secretary S. Anandhan.

The association represents 1,600 persons, including 750 women, who were recruited on contract by the State health department for a consolidated pay 16 years ago.

The employees are paid ₹ 10,000, ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 19,000 based on their position. The salary was fixed by the Central TB Division, which in 2014, through an order permitted the States to increase the salaries through their respective National Health Mission.

Change in recruitment

The association wants the government to revert to district-level recruitment instead of the current system. “Now the recruitment occurs at the State-level and often we are assigned locations far from home. It adds to our financial difficulties,” he added.

On Thursday, the association made a representation to the Chief Minister’s cell, senior officials of the State TB Cell and the National Health Mission.