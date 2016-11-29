Suj/Madras varsity wants profs. to get approval for seminars, workshops/

more-in

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has issued a circular to the heads of departments and faculty requesting them “to get prior approval from the Registrar for conducting seminars/conferences/workshops or any other programme in the university premises.”

The circular, dated November 23, has not gone down well with the heads of several departments. Last year, in December a similar circular was issued with regard to use of a class room G 33 the centenary building on Chepauk campus.

Professors have been taken by surprise and are unable to fathom the need for such a move. Some of the faculty believe the circular is politically motivated and is an effort to curb freedom of speech and expression on campus.

Last year, during a seminar a student’s response to the invited guest’s speech had led to the student being physically removed from the room. It resulted in a student agitation and the university declared holidays two weeks ahead of schedule. On another occasion the State government sought explanation from the University regarding a speech by an invited guest.

“Sometimes our guests come at very short notice. The students are here and guests like to interact with them. At such times I don’t have the time to inform the University,” said G. Ravindran, head of the Department of Journalism and Communication.

Ramu Manivannan, head of the Department of Politics and Public Administration, said, “Seminars are the only area in which the departments function independently. What is the criterion to hold a seminar?” he said.

Registrar David P. Jawahar, however, said the circular was issued to enable the University prepare for the event.

“The other day the Chief Justice was invited and along with him eight judges came. On another occasion the US Consul General was invited. There is a protocol that I need to follow. I need to inform the police for protection. We have five campuses and I need to keep track.”

He maintained that the circular was not aimed at curbing the independence of the faculty. “Sometimes I am stumped for an answer when the government asks me about anti-government propaganda. We are a State University and there must be some diplomacy even while criticising the government,” he explained.

The Madras University Teachers Association termed the circular a retrograde and anti-academic step and urged the University to permit the use of main conference halls for endowment lectures. In a release it sought to use the Senate Hall and the conference hall in the Centenary Building for academic purposes instead of using them as go-downs.

MUTA also resolved to request the Governor-Chancellor to conduct the convocation. “This will also set a precedent for other universities in the State to permit the convenor committee chairperson to sign the degree certificates,” the release said.

