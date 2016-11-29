Suj/3 govt primary schools receive digital classrooms/

more-in

CHENNAI: Government schools are all set to go digital. Around 600 government school students in the city will now learn through software. The project was launched on Monday by World Vision India, TATA Class Edge and Lions Club.

The project is for primary schools and will soon be expaned to reach 2,000 students in 10 government schools in the city. Eventually it is proposed to expand to 25,000 students in 10 cities across the country in the next two years, according to Sony Varghese Thomas, group director, World Vision India.

While TATA Class Edge provides the software for digital classrooms and has also trained the teachers in these schools, Lions Club is funding the project. N.S. Sankar, past international director and trustee of Lions International Foundation said the partnership would ensure access to quality education for thousands of children in the country.

Anil Mammen, chief - learning design and social impact, Tata Class Edge said the digital content was already available in 250 classrooms in government run schools in six states.

