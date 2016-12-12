Chennai

Suburban train services suspended in Chennai

Train services from Chennai Beach to Velachery, Chennai Central to Gummidipoondi, Sulurpettah, and Arakkonam Junction have been suspended.

With the cyclonic storm Vardah now being declared as a very severe storm, suburban train services in Chennai on Monday have been suspended for all lines.

Train services from Chennai Beach to Velachery, Chennai Central to Gummidipoondi and Sulurpettah, and Chennai Central to Arakkonam Junction have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Trains on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu line have also been suspended.

The Navajeevan Express from Chennai to Ahmedabad, and the weekly Superfast Express to Puri have been diverted through Gudur, Renigunta and Arakkonam.

 

Emergency numbers
  • Chennai Central - 044 29015206
  • Chennai Egmore - 044 29015202

