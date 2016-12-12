Suburban train services suspended in Chennai

more-in

With the cyclonic storm Vardah now being declared as a very severe storm, suburban train services in Chennai on Monday have been suspended for all lines.

Train services from Chennai Beach to Velachery, Chennai Central to Gummidipoondi and Sulurpettah, and Chennai Central to Arakkonam Junction have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Trains on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu line have also been suspended.

The Navajeevan Express from Chennai to Ahmedabad, and the weekly Superfast Express to Puri have been diverted through Gudur, Renigunta and Arakkonam.

Suburban trains in MAS-SPE/GPD & MRTS are suspended till further advice due weather situation. MSB-CGL service curtailed to 45 min interval. — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) December 12, 2016