Suburban residents demand mass cleaning of vacant lands

Vacant plots with stagnant sewage or rainwater and wild growth of vegetation are turning into a major health hazard in many of the suburban villages close to the city limits.

While the lack of civic amenities is a common and often repeated complaint in many of these colonies that have mushroomed in the city outskirts in recent years, residents are also sore that the local bodies have been found wanting in carrying out regular maintenance works in most of these places.

Faced with a severe manpower crunch, especially in the sanitary workforce, local bodies have been struggling to carry out regular sanitation works, even in the developed parts of these colonies. Consequently, vacant plots and sites are often turned into garbage dumping grounds.

In the absence of proper drainage in most of these colonies, the vacant plots have also turned into cesspools of sewage and rainwater. Most of these vacant plots have been left for value appreciation by owners and the smaller village panchayats have been taking a lenient view towards these absentee landlords, residents said.

The problem is not pertaining to only village panchayats but also to some of the town panchayats and municipalities in the suburbs. Even in colonies close to the city, pockets of vacant lands pose a health hazard for other residents.

A classic case is the situation at MGR Street West in Pozhichalur, where many vacant sites are used as garbage-dumping grounds. Some of them, with stagnant sewage, have turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes and flies.

“The situation is so bad that it has become a health hazard and has the potential for the outbreak of diseases. The stench emanating from the stagnation has become unbearable,” a resident said.

The onset of monsoon further aggravates the problem every year. Residents of the area complained that during the recent rain, overflowing sewage from another areas inundated their area with over a feet of sewage and mounds of garbage.

Acknowledging the issue

A few people conceded that the problem is partly caused by some of the residents, who have been conveniently using the vacant sites as garbage dumping grounds or as their sewage outlet. Residents said that landowners should be advised to maintain the vacant lands properly to prevent stagnation of sewage and block development officials should monitor the same.

They also suggested that the village panchayats should take up a mass cleaning drives, similar to the one taken up a few months ago, when there were reported cases of fever to many children.

Residents welfare association members said that the Chennai Corporation model could be followed by the local bodies.

The Corporation had asked the owners of vacant plots to clean up their sites by themselves. If they failed to do so, the Corporation would clean by deploying its workforce and charge a fee. The same model could be adopted here too, activists said.