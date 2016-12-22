Students’ outfit protests outside RBI office

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) organised a protest against demonetisation outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Rajaji Salai on Wednesday.

The volunteers of the federation raised slogans against the RBI and the Central government highlighting the difficulties faced by the commoners in getting cash because of demonetisation measures.

C. Dinesh, State secretary, AISF, said the demonetisation measure brought in the name of curbing black money was causing severe hardships for various sections including small entrepreneurs, farmers and the common man, in executing their daily tasks. All these sections who have been doing business all these years with liquid cash are unable to perform their businesses because of the cash crunch.

In a similar kind of protest, the members of the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) also organised a demonstration at the State Bank of Hyderabad office in Parry’s Corner. The demonstration was held against the RBI issuing different instructions since the demonetisation was announced on November 8.

R. Sekaran, secretary, AIBOC (TN), said already the bank officials have been working for more than 12 hours and with the latest notification there was a direct conflict between customers and bank officials with heated arguments becoming a regular feature in all banks.

At the demonstration, the participants, citing the favouring of private sector banks over public sector banks regarding cash supply, wanted the RBI to provide details of cash supplied to public sector and private sector banks on a daily basis.