State awards Rs. 2 crore to paralympics gold medallist

Rio Paralympics gold medallist T Mariyappan was honoured on Friday by Tamil Nadu government with Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presenting him the Rs two crore reward, announced by his predecessor late Jayalalithaa. Panneerselvam presented a cheque for Rs two crore to the athlete, who hails from Salem district in the state. PTI Photo\DIPR(PTI12_23_2016_000205B) | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam presented a cheque for Rs. 2 crore to Paralympics 2016 Gold medallist T. Mariappan, who had won in the high-jump category, at the Secretariat on Friday.

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had announced in December, 2011, that atheletes from Tamil Nadu who win Gold, Silver or Bronze medals at the Olympics will get Rs. 2 crore, Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 50 lakhs respectively, as a token of appreciation and encouragement.

Similarly, she also announced that Tamil athletes who win medals at Asian games and Common Wealth Games will get Rs. 50 lakhs (Gold), Rs. 30 lakhs (Silver) and Rs. 20 lakhs (Bronze).

Keeping in tune with Jayalalithaa’s announcement, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam presented a cheque of Rs. 2 crore to T. Mariappan.

The State government, which is the ‘Lead Platinum Sponsor’ for Chennai Open tennis tournament, also sanctioned Rs. 2 crore here in Chennai on Friday.

Mr. Panneerselvam presented a cheque of Rs. 2 crore to M.A. Azhagappan, president, Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.

According to an official release, the Chennai Open, which is one of the well-known ATP tournaments where Indian players compete with world-class players from around the world, will take place between January 2 - January 8 next year.

In 2012, a request was made to Jayalalithaa to sanction Rs. 2 crore for the conduct of Chennai Open and she had agreed, the release said.